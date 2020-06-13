2,000 Ceasefire Violations in Six Months by Pakistan Astonishing: India's Defence Spokesperson

India has alleged that Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir 2,000 times in six months.
Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand has said: “2020 figure for ceasefire violations is astonishing, in less than six months there have been more than 2,000 violations. If we compare with past years, there weren't as many violations throughout 2018”.
The relentless firing between the troops of India and Pakistan continued along the de facto border on Saturday. A woman was killed and two sustained injuries in the ceasefire violation on Friday.
"In 2019, a big spike in ceasefire violations was seen after the abrogation of Article 370. The number of violations has increased continuously since then," he said.
The Indian government had revoked Article 370, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. The move was strongly condemned by Pakistan, which also claims all of Kashmir and administers only part of it. Calling it a major violation of international agreements, Pakistan has been trying to take up the matter in international platforms.
Last month, Pakistan’s foreign ministry had claimed that India had violated the ceasefire 957 times this year. India and Pakistan have been at odds over Jammu and Kashmir since independence in 1947 and have fought three wars over the restive region.
