Indian Woman Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire near Border in Kashmir; Army Retaliates

A 40-year-old woman was killed and two other civilians were left injured in cross border shelling in Rampur Sector of India's Jammu and Kashmir territory, a senior army official said on Friday.
The official said that during the early hours of Friday, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) with mortar firing and other weapons, following which India's troops responded effectively.
“The deceased has been identified as Akther Begum (40) who died of splinter injuries while the other two are undergoing treatment. Heavy shelling has been going on for many hours,” the official said, adding that dozens of residential homes have also been damaged in cross-border shelling.
According to the Indian Army officials, over the last few weeks, Pakistan has been reportedly violating ceasefire along the LoC, the de-facto border between the two neighbouring nations, in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Several army personnel and civilians have been killed on both sides.
