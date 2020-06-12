Photos of Himalayan Foothills, Tea Estates and Toy Trains Go Viral in India Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Every year, when scorching hot summers hit India, many people have get-togethers with friends and family and prefer spending time in forests or hilly regions. One such destination for Indians during their summer vacations is Darjeeling.
Located in the Indian state of West Bengal, Darjeeling stands at the foothills of the mighty Himalayan mountains, with the third highest mountain peak, Mt. Kanchenjunga in the backdrop and of course, the city’s world-famous lush green tea estates.
Hearkening back to older, better times of the Himalayas, tea estates and toy trains, spectacular pictures of Darjeeling have attracted Indians and are making the rounds on social media. With the summers finally phasing out, making way for monsoon rains, this is the perfect time to visit the hill-town in India.
The hill town houses 78 tea estates and welcomes tourists from around the world who hop on Darjeeling’s ancient and famous toy trains, rolling through the hills and tea farms.
Called “poetry in motion” -- these toy trains – established way back in 1891 -- make for one of the most inviting attractions for tourists visiting the quaint town. They are also listed as heritage sites by UNESCO.
This year, however, the toy trains are left without either purpose, be it joy or rides, due to the pandemic.
Fearing the deadly virus, all touristy facilities in India remain quiet. Nobody is travelling without purpose. The country has recently entered the first phase of its unlock after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown on 24 March.
