Major Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Crawford Market in Mumbai - Videos

Four fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to Crawford Market in Mumbai to douse a fire on Thursday evening. The details of how the fire started are yet to be ascertained, but videos show that the blaze started in a ground floor shop. No casualties have been reported yet.
The busy colonial-era Crawford Market is one of the most prominent street markets in India's financial capital, which houses shops selling household items such a vegetables, fruits, poultry, imported food items, etc. Established in 1871, the market was earlier known as Mahatma Jyotirai Phule Market, but it was later changed by Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Arthur Crawford.
