13:45 GMT11 June 2020
    Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York

    Indian Netizens Are Comparing Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Trash Cans on Twitter, Here's Why

    © AP Photo / Brent N. Clarke
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood-born Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has managed to get into trouble with trolls on social media in India, with many netizens calling her a hypocrite for not being vocal about social issues in the country, but taking a stand in the #BlackLivesMatter movement – which is a voice against racial discrimination.

    Netizens in India, who have witnessed Priyanka’s journey in the acting world from the outset, believe that her powerful voice is not heard when the country battles with riots or communalism – which otherwise could be a strong tool to influence her millions of fans.

    Recently, a trend seems to have picked up pace in India, where netizens are comparing the 37-year-old Baywatch actress to trash cans under the caption: “Priyanka Chopra and her identical twin”.

    Although this same trend first came into existence for a brief period last year as well, this year it again started a couple of days ago.

    ​Soon, the pictures of Priyanka wearing colourful attire coupled with trashcans of the same colour began attracting mean, sarcastic, and seemingly hilarious responses from more people – some of whom even wrote PeeCee and that the dustbins looked so alike that it was difficult to differentiate them.

    ​Priyanka, who debuted in Hollywood in 2015 with the TV series Quantico and later married pop singer Nick Jonas in 2019 – is vocal on social media about the infamous #GeorgeFloyd case – where a black man died in Minneapolis police custody.

    View this post on Instagram

    There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder.⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ George, I am praying for your family. ❤️ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. ⁣⁣⁣ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that Priyanka is being compared to trash cans.

    In August 2019, at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles, a Pakistani girl said that Priyanka, being a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, should not have congratulated the Indian Air Force for their strike on the a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan on 26 February. According to the Pakistani girl, Priyanka used her influential voice to glorify an attack on Pakistan lands and promoted a “nuclear war”.

    At the time, Priyanka shot back at the girl, saying things like, “Are you done venting?” and “No don’t yell, we’re all here for love” – which was deemed rude by several people. UNICEF, the UN body for children’s welfare – also received suggestions from Pakistani celebs such as actress Ameena Khan, insisting that the organisation cut all ties with Priyanka.

    ​It was then, when the these Twitter threads comparing the singer-actress to trash cans was born.

    ​The actress was last seen in the Bollywood movie "The Sky is Pink" and is rumoured to have been roped in for the next instalment of the famous science-fiction franchise "Matrix", set to share screen with Hollywood’s Keanu Reeves.

    Black Lives Matter, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, Trash, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, India
