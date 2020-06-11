Fowl Play? People Loot Chickens From Accident-Ridden Truck in India - Video

In a bizarre incident, people have used an accident on a highway as an opportunity to loot chickens from a lorry in southern India. The accident took place in the state of Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district.
In the video of the incident, individuals can be seen climbing the truck and stealing the little birds. It was as if residents had hit the jackpot and were getting a free lunch for themselves
Chicken robbed!! In a bizarre incident, People looted live birds from a poultry truck after it met with an accident on NH44 Highway under Jogulamba Gadwal district. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/gta9K8Zcdu— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) June 11, 2020
This is not the first time a truck full of animals has been robbed. In 2019, a video went viral of people stealing fish strewn across a busy street in Kapur, India, after a vehicle overturned.
कानपुर के अर्मापुर में मछली से लदा ट्रक पलट गया,मछली लूट में जनता ने जाम लगा दिया ,पुलिस ने खदेड़ा !! pic.twitter.com/1cq7ROWTVU— Gaurav Singh Sengar (@sengarlive) November 12, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)