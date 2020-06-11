Indian Army Soldier Killed, Two Civilians Injured in Cross Border Firing By Pakistan

An Indian Army soldier has been killed and two civilian injured by Pakistan firing along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Nowshehra sector of the Rajouri district in India's Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has said.
Heavy firefights have been taking place between the countries along the border in various districts. In a statement on Tuesday, the Indian Army said that "Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Mankote at about 6:30 by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars and the Indian Army retaliating".
Meanwhile, Pakistan has also accused India of "unprovoked ceasefire" violations in the Jandrot sector along the LOC claiming that four Pakistani civilians were "critically injured" in the firing.
Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along #LOC targeting civilian population. Due to Indian troops indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara & Bamroch villages, 4 innocent civilians incl 2 women & 2 children critically injured. 1/2— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 9, 2020
So far, both India and Pakistan have engaged in over 3,000 ceasefire violations. Indo-Pakistani relations have been strained over the disputed territory of Kashmir which both the countries govern in part, but claim in full. The situation deteriorated when India scrapped the autonomous status of Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and converted the disputed region into a federally-administered territory.
