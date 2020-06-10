Google CEO Sundar Pichai Gets Love, Wishes, and Praise From India; Memers Also Get To Work

Counted among one the world’s most successful professionals, Pichai on Wednesday turned 48, but far away from his homeland, India.
Pichai was born in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and holds a metallurgical engineering degree from the country's premier tech institute, the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur). He holds a Master of Science degree from Stanford University and also a post-graduate degree in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
Several hundred youngsters around the world, especially from India, tweeted the tech biggie and called him the pride of the nation.
Happy Birthday @sundarpichai sir...— Hrushinath Gunda (@hrushinath) June 10, 2020
We're proud of you...#Sunderpichai pic.twitter.com/MeqytWLHfg
Happy B'day #Sunderpichai— Sushrut Tendulkar (@sushtend) June 10, 2020
The man behind the success of Google Chrome and later Google itself. He's a real inspiration to thousands of Indians. pic.twitter.com/uiVKAP4N83
"I don't have dreams,— মহঃ হাসিব | حسیب الرحمن (@Myself_Hasib) June 10, 2020
I have goals."
Happy Birthday #sundarpichai pic.twitter.com/WaYyM71hFc
Happu birthday #Sunderpichai ..— Rajareddy (@Rajareddy1176) June 10, 2020
True inspiration. pic.twitter.com/221Fri575Y
Of course, seizing the moment and using it to churn out some humour, meme-makers here are sharing jovial birthday wishes for the CEO of what's touted as the world's largest search engine.
The fundamental difference between me and Sundar Pichai is that— kamɪkɑze Ladaaki 🛩️ (@ladaaki) June 10, 2020
He works at Google
&
I Google at work. :p
Happy Birthday Sundar Pichai 🥰
#sundarpichai pic.twitter.com/zUdKO9JuvP
People ask to #sundarpichai how to become google ceo— ☈ꍏv♗ⓢ♄ ☈ꍏ♫ꍏ (@ranaravish1) June 10, 2020
Le sundarpichai 😂😂👇 pic.twitter.com/rqt8oBhEY6
Pichai joined Google in 2004 and was later selected to become the CEO in 2015.
