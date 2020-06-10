Prime Minister Oli Accuses India of Putting Forces in Nepalese Territory Amid Raging Border Row

India has put its forces in Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh-Kalapani which is Nepali territory, said the nation's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday while addressing the Parliament and proposing dialogue with India on the matter.
"We will seek a solution through diplomatic talks on the basis of historical facts and pieces of evidence. And that means our territory should be returned", Oli said while emphasising that India had built the Kali temple and created the artificial Kali River to prove its claim on Kalapani.
Nepal’s House of Representatives has supported a constitutional amendment for a new political map that shows the disputed Kalapani region as part of the country's sovereign territory rather than India’s which the Ministry of External Affairs says “lie completely within the territory of India”.
On 8 May, India had inaugurated an 80-km road along the Lipulekh Pass, which goes up to the India-China border. India’s November 2019 claim of over Kalapani had caused concern in Kathmandu, but the matter aggravated in May after the road was opened.
Nepal stated the Kali River to be the border between the two countries, but India refuted this claim.
Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has said: “We are for starting dialogue soon. The problem will be resolved through diplomacy. We are not trying other alternatives. It is not necessary to make either".
The constitutional amendment process for the new map will be completed once the chief whips of the political parties agree that no amendment is required.
