Register
08:46 GMT10 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A massive fire erupted in Oil India limited oil well

    Two Firefighters Dead in Blaze Erupting for Second Day at Oil Well in India’s Assam - Video

    © Photo : Biju chetry/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/32/1079573252_40:0:1296:707_1200x675_80_0_0_524fac8e22a004fa05949f1cbe1558fa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006101079573050-two-firefighters-dead-in-blaze-erupting-for-second-day-at-oil-well-in-indias-assam--Video/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An Oil India Limited (OIL) rig in nothern India’s Assam caught fire on Tuesday following a huge explosion. The gases, which have been emanating from the well since 27 May, and fire have caused significant damage to a nearby eco-sensitive national park and wetland.

    The bodies of two firefighters who went missing at a wetland near the site of a massive oil well fire in India's Assam were recovered on Wednesday. 

    The wetland is located near the scene of the oil well fire in the state's Baghjan Tinsukia area. 

    The government-owned Oil India Limited (OIL)’s rig turned into a raging inferno on 9 June, 14 days after the damaged rig spewed gas uncontrollably.

    The blaze, which is till burning for a second day, has damaged several houses in the adjacent area. Local residents have stated on social media that the carcasses of endangered Gangetic dolphins and other aquatic life can be seen floating in the water of the national park.

    The blaze from the rig can be seen from a distance of 30 km, Indian news agency PTI reported. Billowing smoke and fumes have become a hazard to local biodiversity, as it is located near the Maguri Mottapung wetland and Dibru Saikhowa National Park, it added. 

    The state government is receiving assistance from the Indian Air Force and Army in the firefighting operations, as the situation continues to remain grim despite efforts by the country's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Around 2,500 people have been evacuated from adjoining villages and taken to relief camps by the NDRF.

    Experts from the Singapore-based firm Alert Disaster Control, called to control the blowout and assess the situation, said it could take up to four weeks to totally cap the well.

    The public sector company, OIL has also announced financial relief of INR 30,000 (about $397) for each of the affected families.

    Related:

    India Hikes Customs Duty on Bamboo to Curb Cheap Imports from China
    'Chinese Have Walked in and Taken our Territory in Ladakh': India’s Main Opposition Party Congress
    Massive Explosion at Govt-Owned Oil Rig, Leaking Gas for Two Weeks in India's Assam - Videos
    Tags:
    video, gas, explosion, oil rig, Oil, fire, State of Assam, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse