Locusts and Dinosaurs and Aliens, Oh My! India Spots Second ‘UFO’ in a Week

On the dinosaur front, only the first-ever fossils of feathered and swimming species have been discovered so far in 2020, but on the alien front things are looking a bit brighter, at least in India. Several Indians have captured what they called unidentified flying objects (UFOs) lightning up Indian skies.
On Tuesday night, a "UFO" was spotted hovering over the state of Haryana in northern India. Locals living in the village of Ghespur in Haryana recorded a clip of random lights in the sky that has now gone viral on social media. Some Twitterati also said that another object was spotted in the same area the night before as well.
Locals from village Ghespur, Haryana, claim UFO sightings. Video is very unclear but those lights, they fear, were UFOs.— Anvit Srivastava (@AnvitSrivastava) June 9, 2020
Video is 1st hand, shot and sent by a friend.
2020 has shown so much that earth's expectations from aliens have increased. pic.twitter.com/3FqYoHXRBG
Influenced by memes and dark humour, netizens have been writing how “not surprised” they are with aliens checking in on Earth – after all we could be space neighbours – like millions of light years away from each other, but still neighbours.
This is what I recorded on 9th June on 9 PM... It seems like a UFO to me... Lights in pyramid kind of shape... Location: Kurukshetra, Haryana #UFO #ufosighting @isro @PMOIndia @indiatvnews @aajtak @abpnewshindi @News18India @JagranNews @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/cCKe39NY7B— Kamal Kant Sharma (@KamalKa62109357) June 9, 2020
https://t.co/2LpSWilj7e— Robert Downey Senior (@iamgovinsharma) June 9, 2020
Space Ship caught on Camera in Haryana Indian#UFO #NASA #India
June 9, 2020
Finally India main aliens aaye toh sahi ! Warna har baar US chale jaate hain😒— priyanka pani (@aaravmeanspeace) June 9, 2020
Netizens from Haryana’s Kurukshetra also shared videos captured by them on Twitter.
UFO sighted tonight at Kurukshetra, Haryana! @ZeeNewsEnglish @aajtak @republic @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/B1Pqjp9tGs— Tejasvi (@Tejasvi48973472) June 9, 2020
Just some days ago, on 7 June a tuft of something, deemed a UFO was recorded in central India in broad daylight.
The bright circular object was recorded moving at a fast speed in the sky for several minutes before vanishing with an abrupt flicker. The viral video has left residents of Raipur wondering whether it was a UFO or some other celestial phenomenon.
@isro @DRDO_India @NASA plz see and tell ur opinions this video.what is this? UFO? Shoot in chattisgarh raipur pic.twitter.com/AGmTqb95J6— BHASKAR ROHI☀️ (@bhaskarrohi) June 7, 2020
Obviously, while some netizens are happy believing they saw UFOs, some argue that these could be drones, triangular zero gravity crafts, or even other planets that are apparently visible from Earth now because the lockdowns around the world have cleaned the air so much that humans can see random planets every day – just kidding. That is also a famous 2020 meme.
