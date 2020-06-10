'Chinese Have Walked in and Taken our Territory in Ladakh': India’s Main Opposition Party Congress

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s main opposition party Congress has over the past few weeks been targeting the federal government for its handling of the border standoff with China. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had even taken several jabs at federal Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the reported Chinese incursions.

Continuing with his frontal assault on India’s federal government, former chief of the nation's main opposition party Congress, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday directly took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blamed them, saying the Chinese have "walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh", while Modi remained silent and "vanished from the scene".

The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh.



Meanwhile



The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene.https://t.co/Cv06T6aMvU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 10, 2020

​On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi’s target was Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with a sarcastic tweet, "Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?", he questioned.

In response to the criticism, Rajnath Singh said he would give a detailed statement in the forthcoming session of Parliament.

"Several Congress leaders have been asking what has been happening on India-China border. I want to take the people of the country into confidence that a detailed statement will be made in (the forthcoming session) of Parliament", said a tweet in Hindi.

कांग्रेस के कई नेता सवाल पूछ रहे हैं कि भारत चीन सीमा पर क्या हो रहा है? मैं देश की जनता को आश्वस्त करना चाहूँगा कि संसद में इस बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दूँगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 8, 2020

​Meanwhile, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP’s representative from Ladakh in the Lok Sabha or lower house of Parliament took on Rahul Gandhi and asked him not to mislead the country.

​Namgyal said India had lost territories in the past to China when Congress was in charge.

Following intense military to military and diplomatic engagements between the two nations, the armies have disengaged at multiple points in eastern Ladakh.

Tensions over the disputed border in Ladakh rose in early May due to violent faceoffs in the Himalayas that left dozens of soldiers on both sides injured. India, however, had denied reports of clashes, yet both New Delhi and Beijing deployed additional troops to the border area in Ladakh.

The faceoff began after India kicked off construction on a key road along the loosely-demarcated Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

India and China share a border from Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast to Sikkim in the centre and Ladakh in the northern region. While it is mainly a land border between the two, in Pangong Tso in Ladakh, it passes through water..

India controls the 45-kilometre lake in the western portion, while the rest is under Chinese control. Most of the clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies take place near the disputed portion of the lake.