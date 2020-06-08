Register
13:56 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man uses his mobile phone as he queues to buy alcohol outside a liquor shop after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Gurgaon on May 6, 2020

    Shopping Dilemma Grips Baby Boomers in India But Millennials Love Going Online Amid COVID-19

    © AFP 2020 / MONEY SHARMA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/55/1079555589_0:291:3072:2019_1200x675_80_0_0_5bf8469e6e82cf36dfda755714b6f9dc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006081079554778-shopping-dilemma-grips-baby-boomers-in-india-but-millennials-love-going-online-amid-covid-19/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India, facing a lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March, has started to reopen various sectors outside the containment zones. The government, however, has issued various amendments while relaxing curbs and letting a selective category of shops to reopen.

    With the Indian government gradually easing restrictions and opening markets and malls, baby boomers appear to be finding it difficult to adjust to the new norms, particularly when it comes to shopping.  

    Having been in the habit of shopping by physically visiting markets, for many it is proving quite difficult to switch to online shopping amid pandemic concerns.

    A retired lecturer in the state of Haryana said she doesn't trust online shopping, therefore she would step out of her house to buying everything while adopting all the safety measures.

    "The main reason behind it is we have been going to the malls and market for years. So, we have that tendency of touching or feeling the quality of the products. The older ones will always tell you about the quality in one go. However, in online shopping it is not the same. You can’t just see the pictures and choose anything and wait for its arrival in order to finally check it", said Sushila Devi, a retired lecturer in Haryana.

    Another lady told Sputnik in Delhi that her kids have been pushing her to switch to online shopping and use specifc apps to help get all she needs delivered to her doorstep.

    "It is not easy to just switch to apps and I don’t trust the quality of the online products also. But yes, I will make sure that I take all the safety measures before stepping out of my house keeping the pandemic in mind", said Kiran Anand, a housewife.

    Most millennials, however, said they would prefer doing their shopping online, while keeping in mind the growing concern for the contagious COVID-19 virus and need for social distancing.

    "I am going to avoid stepping out as long as possible. Will either shop online or call my trusted or known shopkeeper to get what’s required. For the past two months that’s what we did. It is okay to have something of a different or low quality rather than risking your life", said Uma Bhati, a food entrepreneur in the city of Noida.

    Another youngster said despite not knowing how many people might have touched the product before it reaches you, it is safer than directly exposing yourself to the virus by stepping outside.

    "Shopping in malls/markets is a big no when it involves the risk to not just your own health but also your family members. We might not know about how many people would have touched the packet before it reaches us. But we sanitise it as precautionary measures which is much safer than going out and exposing yourself directly to people who might be asymptomatic or having symptoms of the infectious virus", said Sakshi Upadhyay, a law student from Uttar Pradesh.

    Sputnik also spoke to owners of e-commerce businesses and those who own shops in markets to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the public mindset.

    "Ever since the government allowed the delivery of products, the work has started to pace up and it can be observed that people are moving towards e-shopping rather than going out themselves due to the pandemic", said Tanuj Khandelwal, of the Desi Urban Store available on Amazon and Flipkart.

    While Preeti Chawla, a boutique owner in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, said people are actually scared to come out to markets and shops due to the spreading speed of the virus.

    "As we are into boutique or tailored business which is equivalent to a barber at salons, the customer has to go near the service provider, breaking the social distancing norms. But people who do not trust online websites for perfect measurements or quality, are still preferring to shop offline".

    She further stated business has definitely suffered as people are moving to online shopping due to safety reasons, which has led to a lack of footfall in markets, but she believes that once the crisis is over business will return to normal.

    Ramit Arora, a shop owner in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, stated they are planning to increase their online presence as they are getting more demand via social media sites.

    India was brought put national lockdown starting 25 March as a collective endeavour against the contagious virus, COVID-19.

    Since people were required to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, all economic activities except for essential services were prohibited. The extension of the lockdown since then has pushed many people to buy things online instead of paying a physical visit to shops or markets.

    Related:

    Corrupt Grocery Shop Owners in India Facing Flak For Profiting From Secret Tobacco Sales
    Cheers! People Pray, Queue up Outside Liquor Shops Opening After 'Dry' Months in India - Video
    Samsung India Ropes in Facebook to Shift Its Smartphone Sellers from Shops to WhatsApp, Instagram
    Tags:
    Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Mall, markets, Online Shopping, lockdown, COVID-19, zone, containment, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse