BoisLockerRoom Scandal: Delhi Police Launch Probe as Whistleblower Girl Alleges Online Harassment

New Delhi (Sputnik): Last month, a girl shared screenshots of a closed Instagram group called “BoisLockerRoom” that was formed by school students. They shared allegedly morphed images of underage girls and indulged in lewd chats. Delhi Police initiated an investigation after the screenshots went viral.

Weeks after exposing the dark secrets of an Instagram group "Bois Locker Room", the whistleblower girl in the case has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police saying that ever since exposing the chat, she has been receiving threats on social media.

According to police, its cyber cell has filed a first information report (police complaint) in the case on the basis of the girl's latest claim.

“She approached a local police station after receiving obnoxious and offensive content on social media for sharing information about the Bois Locker Room chat content. Her complaint has been transferred to Cyber Cell and investigation has been initiated”, a senior police officer of the Delhi Police said.

Sources in the police stated that as per the complaint, the nature of the content she received was obnoxious and offensive, but an initial investigation has revealed that the content was threatening, albeit primarily obnoxious in nature.

Last month, the girl exposed one of the biggest cybercrimes in the country in recent years by sharing screenshots of the content of the Instagram group "Bois Locker Room", which evoked nationwide outrage. The screenshots, which went viral, showed that teenagers from several schools in the Delhi National Capital Region had allegedly morphed pictures of underage girls, objectified them, and "planned to rape".

While monitoring social media, the Delhi Police came across the screenshots and registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, the admin of the group was arrested, while a juvenile was apprehended.