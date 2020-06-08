Register
09:16 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dollar banknotes

    Foreign Investors Back With a Bang in India, Pump $3 Billion Into Equity Markets

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107001/33/1070013318_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_617e5400985527b6d21772d1c3ed1063.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006081079552886-foreign-investors-back-with-a-bang-in-india-pump-3-billion-into-equity-markets/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out the value of Indian equities by at least 15 percent from their February levels. From over 41,000 at the end of February, the benchmark Indian equity index Sensex is now trading at 34,755. It is up from the lows of 26,981 on 23 March, two days before a nationwide lockdown was announced. 

    Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have overlooked other Asian markets like South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan to pump investments into Indian equity markets.

    In the last seven days, foreign investors have invested $3 billion in Indian equities, according to data from depositories. This is almost a third of the entire outflow witnessed in March and April of this year, when India was under a national lockdown and economic activity had almost come to a standstill. 

    Foreign investors liquidated their investments worth $8.36 billon on Indian markets in March and April due to the COVID-19 uncertainties. 

    The month of March itself saw a massive flight of capital from Indian markets to the tune of $7.81 billion, according to data from depositories, owing to the lockdown and uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic.

    After two-and-a-half months in lockdown, India is entering the unlocking phase. Starting Monday, 8 June, shopping complexes, malls, and places of worship have been allowed to reopen. 

    Similar investor interest, meanwhile, has not been seen on other markets. South Korea received $345.3 million, while Taiwan received investments worth $853 million. Japan, however, saw an exodus of foreign investors as they liquidated shares worth $352 million. 

    Market observers, however, feel that global markets are upbeat. 

    Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said, "the global markets are unstoppable and the recovery is better than the years 2000 and 2008 after falling vertically from the highs".

    Over the last week, the benchmark 30 share index of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) gained almost 1,000 points, going from 33,616 to 34,619 points. 

    Related:

    India Heads for Recession as GDP Growth Dips to Lowest Since 2012
    Employment Concerns Engulf Indian Professionals After COVID-19 Clouds Economy - Report
    Booze to Boost Economy: Indian Lawmaker Demands Liquor Sales for ‘Public Health’, Prosperity
    Tags:
    pandemic, COVID-19, foreign investment, equity markets, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse