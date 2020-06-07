Register
07 June 2020
    A youth watches Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on his mobile phone during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Siliguri on May 12, 2020.

    Opposition Clangs Utensils to Protest Modi Govt's Virtual Rally in Bihar - Video

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The northern Indian state of Bihar is a politically important region, with 243 state legislative seats. The state, where elections are due this year, is ruled by a coalition between the Janata Dal (United) party, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Raising the issue of migrant labourers, opposition leaders in India's Bihar clanged utensils on Sunday to protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual election rally in an attempt to gain supporters in the state.

    In the video, opposition leaders Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, from the Rashtriya Janata Dal party (RJD), can be seen wearing white clothes and clanging plates with spoons.

    ​The party members have termed Shah's rally "political vulturism" stating that the BJP is only interested in electoral victory, even at the cost of human lives. The protest has been titled "Garib Adhikar Diwas" (protest for the rights of the poor).

    The demonstration is a jab at Indian Prime Minister Modi who had asked Indians to clang utensils to boost the morale of the frontline workers when India entered a lockdown and started seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

    The former BJP national president's address to the people of the state on Sunday will be broadcast live on Facebook and Twitter. The Minister had earlier clarified that the incumbent chief of the state Nitish Kumar would continue on in his current position.

    In 2015, a BJP-led coalition, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) faced a humiliating defeat in the state elections with, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar becoming the head of the state after receiving support from the now-in-opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal party and Congress. However in 2017, the state chief jumped ship and joined the BJP.

     

    Votre message a été envoyé!
