India's Investigative Agency Arrests Terror Funding Conspirator in Navy Espionage Racket

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Abdul Rehman Sheikh from Mumbai, for his alleged involvement in a spy scandal in 2019, known as the Visakhapatanam Espionage Case, in which Indian navy personnel were bribed by Pakistani nationals to provide crucial intelligence.
According to an officer of the investigating agency, Sheikh was also involved in terror funding. His wife Shaista Qaiser has already been arrested in connection with the case.
“During search at the house of Sheikh, a number of digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized. Further investigation is underway,” an NIA official said.
According to the official, 15 people have been arrested nationwide, including 11 naval officers.
Pakistan’s intelligence agency allegedly used Facebook and online dating sites to "honey trap" junior naval officers, while money was offered to higher ranking officers to disclose crucial and sensitive information related to Indian ship and submarine movements.
