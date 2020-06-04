Indian Military Contingent to Take Part in Russia’s Victory Day Parade in Moscow

A large number of Indian armed force personnel will take part in the Victory Day Parade on June 24; Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev confirmed on Thursday. The move comes a day after the ambassador met Indian foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla in New Delhi to discuss the "agenda of India-Russia engagements in the months ahead" and to take stock of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
We are looking forward to Indian military contingent participating in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24 and marching through the Red Square, where the original parade took place for the 1st time 75 years ago to celebrate the defeat of the Nazi Germany. pic.twitter.com/hWkRq5HGId— Nikolay Kudashev (@NKudashev) June 4, 2020
However, there has not yet been any official confirmation from the Indian government. Russia holds a military parade in Red Square in Moscow every year to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.
In November last year, Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the participation of the Indian military in the this year's victory day parade.
Russian Defence minister Sergei Shoigu also invited US defence Secretary Mark Esper to the parade earlier this week. However, there has been no official confirmation of Ester attending.
