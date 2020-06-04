Delhi Court Asks YouTube to Take Down Bollywood Movie in ‘Illegal’ Upload Case

A Delhi court has asked Google to take down the Bollywood movie 'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster' within 48 hours which, according to one of its producers, has been uploaded illegally on YouTube.
In the proceedings held via video conferencing, a YouTube lawyer said that the platform was owned by US-based Google, which would comply with the order. the lawyer also claimed that YouTube is only an intermediary and, therefore, cannot be held liable for someone uploading a movie onto its platform.
"Furthermore, having heard learned counsel for the parties, I am inclined to direct defendant No. 1 (Youtube) to take down the subject movie. Thus, defendant No. 1 is directed to effectuate the aforesaid direction issued by me within the next 48 hours,” said Justice Rajiv Shakdher.
Producer Rahul Mittra, who has produced movies including Bullett Raja, Revolver Rani and Sarkar 3, said that the upload onto YouTube has degraded his rights and caused him financial losses by impacting sales of the movie on digital, video streaming and satellite platforms.
The movie Saheb Biwi aur Gangster, a thriller based on politics, love, lust and betrayal, stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Irrfan Khan and grossed ₹5.52 crore in the first week of its release in 2011.
