Register
13:42 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India - Varanasi dark hair boy

    UNICEF Lists 30 Ways in Which Parents Physically, Verbally Abuse Their Kids in India

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Jorge Royan / India - Varanasi dark hair boy
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/75/1079507575_0:871:2048:2023_1200x675_80_0_0_4cb3b2fc65c7597d0d5235150d4c9abe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006031079506187-unicef-lists-30-ways-in-which-parents-physically-verbally-abuse-their-kids-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In India, inculcating basic discipline and regular study habits in kids often comes along with physical and verbal abuse from the parents' end. More often than not, these common practices by parents leave a deep and lasting impact on the emotional and mental memory of kids in the country.

    The United Nation’s child welfare organisation UNICEF has listed at least 30 physical and verbal ways that parents in India abuse their kids on a daily basis, which, in critical situations like the ongoing virus outbreak, could disturb and wound the child severely, in physical and emotional ways.

    “Our (previous) experience in Ebola crisis shows us that young children are more likely to experience violence, abuse and neglect as families struggle to cope, that could have a lifelong impact on them”, Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF's representative in India, noted regarding a recent report titled “Parenting Matters: Examining Parenting Approaches and Practices”.

    Burning, pinching, slapping, beating with tools like sticks, belts, and rods add up to physical abuse. On the other hand, blaming, criticising, shouting, and use of foul language are all part of mental and emotional abuses – which also includes restricting movement, denying food, discrimination, and instilling fear.

    “When a child experiences physical or emotional abuse, neglect, exposure to violence, or burdens of economic hardship, without adult support, this triggers their stress response. Prolonged stress can have a lasting impact on an individual’s physical and mental health—for a lifetime”, UNICEF noted in its report.

    The report suggests that measures of positive parenting are a must in the proper growth of kids.

    Indians have been under a nationwide lockdown for almost three months as a preventive measure against the further spread of COVID-19 in the country. Parents and kids have been working and studying from home. The mental health of a majority of people during these crucial times is being negatively affected by stress over jobs, finances, recession, and the lack of a social life.

    At this time, UNICEF has specifically asked parents to handle their kids with care.

    “In times of shock, services to support young children are often not prioritized and end up being overlooked, leading to young children being disproportionately affected. Already scarce resources will likely be diverted to the pandemic response. Along with governments, families and communities also need to understand their role and importance of building a nurturing and protective environment for children”, the report added.

    Videos of Indian elders lashing their kids over studies, notorious activities, as well as basic complaints from neighbours, relatives, and teachers often make their way onto social media. 

    ​Present day Indian millennials, a majority of whom have grown up enduring these forms of verbal and physical abuse at home, where parents looked at violence and abuse as basic disciplinary techniques, are more sensitive than the previous generation. Younger Indian parents are prioritising the overall mental, emotional, and physical development of their kids rather than choosing violent and scarring measures like their parents did.

    Tags:
    parents, violence, Abuse, lockdown, United Nations, UNICEF, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse