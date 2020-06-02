Jumbo Salute: Watch Mama Elephant Thank People Who Rescued Her Baby - Video

A baby elephant was stuck in a ditch and had to be rescued, but the most heart-warming aspect of the mission was watching the mother elephant thank the rescuers with a grand salute while walking away with her calf and other elephants. Courting her baby, the elephant raised her trunk not once, but twice in gratitude.
In the video, people in the background can be heard cheering and howling in response to the mother elephant's salute.
A salute with more respect than any gun salute🙏— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 2, 2020
Baby struck up in a ditch. Officials rescue it with machines. Mama elephant watching the magic from a distance comes & takes the calf with her.
And while leaving thanks the staff with a salute...
A moment to cherish💕
(Old video) pic.twitter.com/7LmzLXLmSx
All comments
Show new comments (0)