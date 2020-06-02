Delhi Launches 'Corona App' to Calm Citizens as Death Toll Mounts

New Delhi (Sputnik): The national capital is reporting an average of 1,000 cases per day while registering 11,565 active cases with the third highest number of deaths in the country at 523. The federal government has extended the lockdown until 30 June with a phased reopening plan, but Delhi has chosen to stick with restrictions for a tad longer.

Amid an increase in the number of deaths due to the coronavirus in Delhi, state chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the "Delhi Corona" app to provide everyone with the status of hospital beds and ventilators availability in the city.

Asking people not to be afraid as sufficient measures and resources are available to deal with the increasing number of cases, Kejriwal said, "We have realised that people are complaining about the non-availability of beds in hospitals. I believe this is because there is an information gap. This app is to resolve that problem. We are four steps ahead of corona", he said while addressing the media.

The state chief stated that Delhi has a total 6,731 beds and there are only 2,600 corona patients in Delhi hospitals. He pointed out that this means approximately 4,100 beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals, yet people are not able to avail themselves of the services because of an information gap.

The app, which will be updated twice a day - 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. - gives hospital bed and ventilator availability status. Citizens can also avail themselves of the information on the web page of the app or through a helpline that will send a message to users' phones.

Kejriwal assured that corona patients, whom hospitals refuse to admit despite availability of beds as shown in the app, will be provided a bed on-the-spot by simply making a phone call to the helpline. However, he emphasised that if doctors ask a "mild or asymptomatic" patient to home quarantine, they should agree to it.

"Do not worry. We have a team to assist the patients who are quarantining at home", he said.

The app also contains a self-assessment tool, guidelines, and important helplines to ensure the well-being of users. "Delhi Corona" allows users to view all COVID centres and access lockdown services like ration, e-pass and hunger/shelter relief centres.

Despite the federal government lifting the lockdown except in containment zones, the Delhi government has decided to keep its borders sealed for a week due to an increase in cases. While the federal government has allowed the reopening of malls, hotels and restaurants, and places of worship from 8 June, Delhi has refrained from doing so.