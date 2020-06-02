Register
10:56 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wearing face masks travel in a bus, maintaining social distancing after few restrictions were lifted during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, May 20, 2020.

    Delhi Launches 'Corona App' to Calm Citizens as Death Toll Mounts

    © REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis
    India
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107938/13/1079381303_0:3:3072:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_25caaf4ebd36bdd2bbf1a83107bf96e1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006021079495514-delhi-launches-corona-app-to-calm-citizens-as-death-toll-mounts/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The national capital is reporting an average of 1,000 cases per day while registering 11,565 active cases with the third highest number of deaths in the country at 523. The federal government has extended the lockdown until 30 June with a phased reopening plan, but Delhi has chosen to stick with restrictions for a tad longer.

    Amid an increase in the number of deaths due to the coronavirus in Delhi, state chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the "Delhi Corona" app to provide everyone with the status of hospital beds and ventilators availability in the city.

    Asking people not to be afraid as sufficient measures and resources are available to deal with the increasing number of cases, Kejriwal said, "We have realised that people are complaining about the non-availability of beds in hospitals. I believe this is because there is an information gap. This app is to resolve that problem. We are four steps ahead of corona", he said while addressing the media.

    The state chief stated that Delhi has a total 6,731 beds and there are only 2,600 corona patients in Delhi hospitals. He pointed out that this means approximately 4,100 beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals, yet people are not able to avail themselves of the services because of an information gap.

    The app, which will be updated twice a day - 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. - gives hospital bed and ventilator availability status. Citizens can also avail themselves of the information on the web page of the app or through a helpline that will send a message to users' phones.

    Kejriwal assured that corona patients, whom hospitals refuse to admit despite availability of beds as shown in the app, will be provided a bed on-the-spot by simply making a phone call to the helpline. However, he emphasised that if doctors ask a "mild or asymptomatic" patient to home quarantine, they should agree to it.

    "Do not worry. We have a team to assist the patients who are quarantining at home", he said.

    The app also contains a self-assessment tool, guidelines, and important helplines to ensure the well-being of users. "Delhi Corona" allows users to view all COVID centres and access lockdown services like ration, e-pass and hunger/shelter relief centres.

    Despite the federal government lifting the lockdown except in containment zones, the Delhi government has decided to keep its borders sealed for a week due to an increase in cases. While the federal government has allowed the reopening of malls, hotels and restaurants, and places of worship from 8 June, Delhi has refrained from doing so.

    Related:

    Delhi Slaps Higher Taxes on Petrol, Diesel Amid Lockdown
    Amid Lockdown Delhi Police Arrest Two Wanted Sharpshooters for Murder of TikTok Star
    New Delhi's Plan to Resume Flights Amid Lockdown Hits Air Pocket as Indian States Undecided
    Tags:
    app, Arvind Kejriwal, coronavirus, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse