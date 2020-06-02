At Least 20 Dead, Several Injured in Landslide in India's North-Eastern State of Assam

As many as 20 people have died while several others are fighting for their lives after a series of landslides that took place in India’s Assam state, state authorities said on Tuesday.
"The heavy rainfall over the last few days had caused in the soil to loosen up resulting in landslides," a state official said.
According to state officials, six people died in Karimganj district, seven in Cacha, while another seven were killed in Hailakandi district due to the landslide caused by incessant rainfall over the past few days.
Deeply anguished at the loss of lives due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in Barak valley.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 2, 2020
I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected.
"Over 10 people are injured while the rescue teams have been rushed to the sites”, said a senior rescue officer
108 ambulence team serving landslide victims in Hailakandi, Barak valley today. Deeply saddened for loss of lives.@sarbanandsonwal @himantabiswa @samirsinha69@nhm_assam @PomiBaruah pic.twitter.com/nuhfnMD74k— Sanjay Jha (@gvkemri108assam) June 2, 2020
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 300 villages have been submerged under water, while crops in nearly 27,000 hectares have been damaged.
