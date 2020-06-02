Militant Killed in Encounter With Indian Troops in 'Continuing Infiltration Attempts in Kashmir'

Indian troops killed a militant in an encounter in Kashmir’s Avantipora in the Pulwama district on Tuesday morning, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir police. The operation is still underway at the time of reporting. Jammu and Kashmir police said more details would be made available.
On 28 May, the Indian Army foiled a suicide attack against security forces using an explosive-laden car in the Pulwama district.
Tension between New Delhi and Islamabad over the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir has recently increased, and on 31 May, Delhi police detained two Pakistan mission employees on suspicions of espionage.
This year the countries have engaged in more than 2,500 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), which have escalated since April.
Both of the nuclear-armed South Asian nations claim Kashmir in full, with the already tense relations further deteriorating last summer when New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status by revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
