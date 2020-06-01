Register
10:32 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Four People Arrested in India for Duping Over 4,200 People Under Gov’t's National Health Programme

    © CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_0:322:3070:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_33e7e80faa6629c265635ccb7c703196.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006011079484130-four-people-arrested-in-india-for-duping-over-4200-people-under-govts-national-health-programme/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On 26 May, a complaint from the government of India was received in which they alleged that the National Health Authority had received grievances from the public regarding an alleged unscrupulous organisation which, by means of a website, was portraying a false association with the government’s scheme.

    Four notorious people, including a woman, have been arrested in India's capital city for duping over 4,200 people in order to get jobs, for which they allegedly created a fake government website under the name of the central government's health programme, Ayushman Bharat.

    According to the police, the four fraudsters have been identified as Umesh, Rajat, Gaurav, and Seema Rani - who duped more than 4,200 people under the Indian government's Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana's name and made over INR 1 million ($13,200).

    “In the complaint, the authorities alleged that a fake website is containing a job posting for Ayush Mitra, a part of government’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme in which the government will provide job opportunities for candidates in government and private hospitals. This essentially is creating confusion among the beneficiaries of the scheme and other citizens of India”, said a Delhi Police officer.

    He further said this confusion can be misused as a tool by unscrupulous elements for cheating and duping innocent citizens in the name of the government’s scheme. Accordingly, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

    During the investigation, a technical examination was taken up and details of the website were obtained. The payment gateway and the bank account linked to it were analysed.

    “Connected mobile numbers and IP addresses were obtained and analysed to identify the accused persons. On the basis of detailed technical analysis, the four accused were arrested. One laptop, four mobile phones and ATM cards have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons”, the officer said.

    Police said that during the interrogation the accused persons revealed that they had hatched the conspiracy to dupe people in the name of Ayushman Scheme of the government of India.

    “In this regard, they first formed a Trust in the name of Ayushman Yojana Trust and accused Rajat, a web designer, designed a website impersonating as genuine government website. The website was used to advertise thousands of jobs through recruitment notices”, the officer said.

    It also received payments from innocent people as registration charges for over 5,000 jobs, such as for the position of ward boy, nurse, lab assistant, pharmacist, and Ayush Mitra under the Ayushman Health scheme.

    “The accused Gaurav, earlier associated with a Multi-Level Marketing scheme, started conducting public meetings in villages of western Uttar Pradesh to lure people into the fraud scheme and to induce them to register for the job offers by paying an initial amount $4 to $6.5 (Approx. INR 300 to 500 each). In this way, the accused persons have cheated more than 4,200 persons”, the official said.

    Police said the accused had advertised for 5,116 vacancies across six states – Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Bihar and to feed the online scam, the fraudsters organised camps in semi-urban and rural areas.

    Currently, the accused are under police remand while efforts are being made to arrest the others related to them. 

    It may be noted that Ayushman Bharat - the largest healthcare scheme of India - is said to have benefitted about 20 million people in less than two years. Women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of this scheme.

    Related:

    Two Pakistani Officials Detained in India Over Espionage-Related Activities
    Fake Call Center Racket Busted in India's Northern IT Hub for Duping Foreigners
    American National Arrested in India for Duping Girlfriend
    Tags:
    website, Jobs, scheme, health, "duped", India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse