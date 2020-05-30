Register
14:48 GMT30 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Medical workers wearing PPE take care of a patient suffering from COVID-19, at a hospital in New Delhi

    Cured May Not be Recovered: The Trick Behind India's High Recovery Rate

    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107946/77/1079467700_0:181:3102:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_58de61f0f780f7809bf2941e588529c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005301079453695-cured-may-not-be-recovered-the-trick-behind-indias-high-recovery-rate/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The COVID-19 outbreak has hit the whole world, prompting nations to take stringent action to contain the spread of the virus. The Indian government, too, imposed a countrywide lockdown on 25 March.

    India surpassed China in deaths caused by the COVID-19 on Friday with 4,706 deaths reported. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), China, where the outbreak was first reported in December last year, has registered 4,634 deaths so far.

    As per the Indian government, the country’s recovery rate stands at a whopping 47.4 percent which is one of the highest in the world. Out of the 173,763 cases reported, over 82,350 patients have been cured and sent back home.

    The government states that timely lockdown and early detection of COVID-19 cases are the main reasons behind the high recovery rate, however medical experts believe that continuous change in discharge advisory is helping the government to hide the facts.

    Indian Government’s Revised Discharge Policy

    In the latest discharge COVID-19 policy issues on 8 May, the government mentioned that the discharge protocol would vary depending on the severity of the disease and it has been adjusted to a symptom and time based strategy now. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body for biomedical research, the surveillance data has pointed out that the patient turns negative after 10 days of their test being positive.

    According to the advisory, patients with moderate or mild symptoms don't need to be tested before discharge. Therefore mild and moderate ill patients will be discharged from hospitals 10 days after the onset of symptoms and if there is no fever or need for oxygen for three days, the patient can be released.

    Only in severe cases will patients be discharged after clinical recovery and after testing negative. Earlier, COVID-19 patients were discharged only after either a chest radiograph has been cleared or after two consecutive test samples were found negative.

    Indian Doctors Terms Governments Revised Non-Testing Discharge Policy as ‘Eye-wash’

    Speaking to Sputnik, a doctor at a Delhi-based government hospital claims the change in discharge policy is helping the government to hide the actual number of completely recovered patients.

    “With the rapid increase in cases in many states, discharging patients without being tested is foolishness. With the rapid increase in cases in many states, discharging patients without being tested can’t be a choice. The step has been taken to preserve testing kits and hide the shortage of beds at the hospitals,” the Delhi-based doctor said.

    Pointing out the infectiousness of the patients after the symptoms subside, the doctor said that it is anticipated that with the new discharge policy, more recoveries may be reported but the chances of transmission increase.

    “As the new advisory suggests that the patient discharged has to be isolated at home for 7-10 days, it is wrong to presume that people will self isolate themselves. What if the patient is asymptomatic, how would the government keep a track of those patients and what if the person continues to shed the virus after 10 days? To make sure that the virus does not spread, the patient must be tested before being discharged,” the doctor said.

    He further suggested that while the government can toot its own trumpet by showing of high recovery rate in the country without conducting the tests, the number of "cured" patients may not actually be fully recovered patients.

    According to Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, when the first lockdown was imposed the recovery rate was 7.1 percent which increased to 11.42 percent during the second and rose to 26.59 percent during the third lockdown. Currently in the fourth lockdown, India’s recovery rate stands at over 42 percent.

    Another medical expert Dr Behram Pardiwala, internal medicine expert at Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai stated that actually, there is nothing particular about our recovery rates. Compared to our population, our reporting is very low.

    “We'll get to know much more if the government does more testing and you get more patients who are coming out positive. It's just that 85% of the COVID-19 patients do not require hospitalization. I have at the moment got about 41 patients underneath me out of which 15 are totally asymptomatic. Just because they're scared they don't want to go home. Another 15 are a little moderate,” Pardiwala said.

    He further stated that another seven are where you need to watch them as they still have a temperature and the oxygenation is low. Around four or five are in the ICU. So just about 10 to 12%, actually require ICU treatment.

    “The actual recovery is you should see how many of your ICU patients recover? The younger patients are as it is going to recover. There's nothing that's great in that there are so many patients. The local municipality should keep an eye on the home isolation patients,” Pardiwala added.

    Most of the doctors Sputnik spoke to have also pointed out that on 8 May (before the revised policy was issued) as many as 16,540 patients had recovered from the virus. However, since then 54,566 people have recovered as per the government. They have also revealed that the chances of the virus spreading are higher if the patients are discharged with tests.

    India is under its fourth phase of countrywide lockdown. With each lockdown, the government had given relaxations to several sectors along with allowing essential services to function.

    Related:

    Students May Attend Only 100 Days of School in New COVID-19-Induced Normal in India, Sources Say
    Fears of Possible Recession as India Waits for Economic Growth Data for the Covid-Affected Quarter
    Lockdown Just a Tool to Contain COVID-19, but Execution in India was Faulty - Public Health Experts
    Tags:
    hospital, China, World Health Organization (WHO), virus, symptoms, advisory role, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Government, medical workers, COVID-19, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse