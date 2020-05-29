4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Delhi

India's National Center of Seismology stated on Friday that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Delhi's neighbouring city of Rohtak in Haryana State at around 9:08 pm local time.
According to the centre, the epicentre laid at the depth of five kilometres
No reports about casualties or damages have been available yet, though media reports say that the tremors caused panic among local citizens.
M4.6 #earthquake (#भूकंप) strikes 49 km NW of #Delhi (#India) 16 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/d0A92M8c6K— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 29, 2020
The tremors were also felt in the cities of Gurugram and Noida.
Delhi has been shaken by tremors frequently in recent months. Thus, on 15 May, a 2.2-magnitude earthquake hit the city with no casualties being registered at that time.
