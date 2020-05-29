Register
10:41 GMT29 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A classroom without students

    Students May Attend Only 100 Days of School in New COVID-19-Induced Normal in India, Sources Say

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/86/1078128688_0:11:1921:1091_1200x675_80_0_0_73fb8780f9977f3f851c2271dd704b7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005291079450184-students-may-attend-only-100-days-of-school-in-new-covid-19-induced-normal-in-india-sources-say/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Schools and universities were closed in India even before the first lockdown was announced on 24 March. The schooling system then moved to virtual learning in order to keep up with the syllabus.

    After almost three months of lockdown, the government is devising a plan to reopen schools by dividing the number of in-school learning days between ‘active learning hours’ at home and 100 days at school.

    The studying model in India currently consists of 220 working days and 1,320 hours of in-school classes. However, sources reveal that the new framework will cut down the classes to 100 days (600 hours) and the remaining will be compensated with the ‘active learning hours’ at home once the schools reopen.

    The schools will also allocate the remaining 120 hours (20 days) for counselling sessions to ensure the positive mental health and emotional wellbeing of children.

    During a live interaction with teachers via video-conferencing, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said: “We have asked NCERT to prepare guidelines for re-opening schools and they have done most of the work. The guidelines suggest various things like calling 30 per cent students at a time. If 30 percent students have to be called in at a time, we will have to see how that needs to work out.” 

    The ministry is considering opening schools with a staggered attendance system - either allowing students to attend classes in double shifts or on alternative days. Under any circumstances, the students attending school at any one time would likely be reduced by up to 50 percent.

    Under the new normal, the schools will incorporate measures such as having no assembly sessions, seminars and gatherings. The schools would be asked to include measures such as wearing masks, following social distancing norms and seating arrangements with fewer students in a class.

    The schools would also be asked to focus on the children, who do not have access to online learning facilities and other learning tools and children with physical disabilities.

    Related:

    Congress Launches Speak Up India Campaign against Modi Govt for Alleged Exploitation of Vulnerables
    India Rules Out Mediation Offer by US President Trump on Border Stand-off With China
    Fears of Possible Recession as India Waits for Economic Growth Data for the Covid-Affected Quarter
    Tags:
    attendance, coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, students, India, School
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse