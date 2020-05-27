Nothing a Lil Music Can't Fix? Farmers Use DJ Speakers to Scare off Locusts in India - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Already struggling with raging COVID-19 cases, cyclones and earthquakes, India is now also witnessing the worst locust attack in over two decades. The crop-eating insects have entered Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, adding misery to the lives of farmers.

While the government is mapping ways to tackle the locust invasion in India, farmers in Uttar Pradesh are getting creative in their attempts to scare off the insects from their fields and crops.

Rahul Shrivastav, an Indian Police Official, revealed in a twitter post that farmers in Uttar Pradesh are patrolling their fields with humongous DJ speakers, while playing regional music. They aim to scare away the locust swarms with loud music.

Captioning the 30-second video, the cop wrote, “The DJ is effective not only for singing songs but also in locust party escapes. Days change everyone! You can make a mouth sound or even beat the plate.”

​Netizens are advising farmers to play hardcore metal and psychedelic music to ward off the “evil attackers”.

​An alert has been issued in ten districts in Uttar Pradesh after swarms of locusts were spotted in cities like Jhansi and Mahoba.

India has been witnessing the incursion of desert locusts from border areas of Pakistan since 21 May. According to the agricultural ministry, the locust swarms have devoured one-third of crops across nearly 88 percent of total Indian farmland.

