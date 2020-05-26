Indian Bourses Up, Currency Stronger in Opening Trading

Indian equity markets opened strong on Tuesday following global trends.
The Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark 30-share index, Sensex, was up by 300 points to trade at 30,973. Similarly, the broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange, a 50-share index was up 104 points to 9,143.
According to equity market players, Indian equities are performing well due to trends on Asian markets, which are trading up at the moment.
India;s currency also opened strong compared with previous close against the dollar. The rupee opened 27 paise stronger at 75.68 compared with Friday's close of 75.95.
