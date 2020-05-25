Instant Karma: Ill-Treated Buffalo Takes Perfect Revenge on Joyriding Youngsters - Video

In a video that has gone viral, some youngsters took a buffalo cart for a joyride and in a bid to make the animal run faster, they kept beating it. While the buffalo obeyed their prodding for a long while, it suddenly steered to its right, throwing the youngsters off the road, as if in a fit of anger.
Revenge of buffalo. Identify animals. Via @singhvarun pic.twitter.com/mzxRPECG9x— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 24, 2020
