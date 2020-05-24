Register
07:54 GMT24 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rupee

    No Plan to Impose 'Calamity Cess' to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic, Indian Gov't Sources Say

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107914/61/1079146143_0:62:1920:1142_1200x675_80_0_0_8abb6fe5b77454eb6f5a9be045060718.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005241079402901-no-plan-to-impose-calamity-cess-to-fight-covid-19-pandemic-indian-govt-sources-say/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier announced a $266 billion stimulus package to revive the economy, which is bearing the brunt of the pandemic. The nation's banking regulator has indicated that growth in the current financial year (April 2020 - March 2021) will remain in the negative. 

    Despite facing a revenue crunch itself due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Finance Ministry has said that there is no proposal to impose a calamity cess to higher revenues in the fight against the pandemic. 

    Sources in the ministry said that given the economic scenario amid the pandemic, an additional cess will be an "adversity" in itself.

    A source in the Ministry of Finance said that a proposal like this would prove to be counter-productive, as with the varying degrees of lockdown across the country, sales are already at low volume. Indian PM Narendra Modi imposed the lockdown on 25 March. The national lockdown will continue until 31 May, with some relaxation to industrial, construction, and other service sectors. 

    "Industry is already facing a deep crisis for want of demand and likely labour challenges that might come in near future due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, tinkering with the taxes or cess would not be a prudent option at all", the source added.

    The Indian government has taken a massive hit to its revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so much so that it has not released the monthly collections of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of April. In March, the Indian government brought in revenue worth $13 billion. 

    A youth watches Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on his mobile phone during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Siliguri on 12 May 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    Experts Sifting Through PM Modi's $266 Billion COVID Economic Stimulus Say Real Benefits Far Less
    A Finance Ministry official told Sputnik, "There has been a very bad impact on GST revenue for the month of April". The official said that April GST revenue is down by at least 66 percent compared with March. 

    Due to the impact of the pandemic the ministry is staring at a revenue gap on both direct as well indirect tax collection for the current financial year. The net tax target of $218.12 billion planned in the budget on 1 Feb is difficult to achieve now, contends the ministry official.

    However, to compensate for losses on account of the pandemic-led slowdown, the Indian government has recently enhanced this year's borrowing from the budgeted $104 million to $160 million. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Related:

    India Has Opportunity in Shaping Dialogue in Global Economy, Ex-RBI Governor Says
    COVID-19: Lockdown Abrupt, India should Print Notes to Fight Pandemic, Says Nobel Laureate Banerjee
    COVID-19: Long Wait for India's Malls, Organised Retail to Spring Back to Pre-Pandemic Scale
    Tags:
    calamity, finance, revenue, tax, COVID-19, pandemic, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse