Register
15:01 GMT23 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A delegation of the Indian Army, right, marches to meet the delegation of the Chinese army, left, at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control at Bumla, Indo-China Border, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006

    India, China Reportedly Take Diplomatic Route to Resolve Flare-Up of Border Skirmishes

    © AP Photo / MUSTAFA QURAISHI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107706/27/1077062765_0:118:3220:1930_1200x675_80_0_0_ec73892e65983f9295c840c19e2dce3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005231079399816-india-china-reportedly-take-diplomatic-route-to-resolve-flare-up-of-border-skirmishes/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Tensions between the Indian and Chinese armies along their border erupted after Delhi began building a critical road north of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Chinese forces opposed the construction on India’s side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and boosted their deployment in the region, which was reciprocated by Indian troops.

    The Indian and Chinese armies recently engaged in a series of stand-offs – first near Naku La Pass in Sikkim and the second at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. As both armies have increased their presence in these regions, New Delhi and Beijing have started exploring diplomatic efforts to resolve the disagreements.

    "Within a week, the matter will be resolved. Diplomatic talks are on... Indian Army has deployed forces across the Line of Actual Control in its territory and China too has deployed in its territory", the national wire agency IANS quoted a source privy to the development.

    Infrastructure development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which separates the two countries, is at the heart of the stand-off: the Indian Army claims that if China can build a road in the area under its control, Delhi can do the same in the territory under its control.

    A general view of Leh, Ladakh, India. (File)
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    China Trying to Be Provocative in Ladakh, But India Knows Other Ways, Security Analyst Says
    Meanwhile, it's been reported that Indian army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Leh, the headquarters of 14 Corps in Ladakh on Friday, 22 May, to review security deployment along the LAC with China.

    The tensions between the two countries have flared up since the last week of April after Chinese personnel entered the LAC with a vehicle, but the Indian Army confronted them, and the matter was resolved.

    But the situation escalated in early May when the two neighbours became embroiled in a physical altercation over infrastructure development along the 4,000km Line of Actual Control. Over a dozen troops from both sides were injured in clashes at Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh on 5 May, followed by Naku La in Sikkim on 9 May.

    On 14 May, India’s Foreign Office termed the recent flare-up with China as a “difference in perception of the alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)”.

    “The two sides have established mechanisms to resolve such situations as and when they arise including Border Personnel Meeting, Flag Meetings, and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs as well as diplomatic channels”, said a spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry.

    Prior to this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the two Asian giants should manage to handle their differences.

    "As to the China-India border issue, our position is clear and consistent. Our troops there are committed to uphold peace and stability. This serves the common interests of our two countries and two peoples. We hope India will work with China to uphold peace and tranquillity in the border regions with concrete actions", Lijian said.

    In 2017, the Indian Armed Forces and the People's Liberation Army of China were locked in a 73-day-long stand-off on the disputed Doklam plateau, which exists as a tri-junction at the border that separates India, Bhutan, and China, regarding the building of a road by the Chinese side. As part of Operation Juniper, India deployed some 270 troops and two bulldozers that crossed the Sikkim border into Doklam to prevent their Chinese rivals from constructing the road. Two months later, both sides announced that they had pulled out all their armed forces from the area.

    Related:

    India Rushes Additional Troops to Galwan Valley after China Claims it as its Territory
    China Trying to Be Provocative in Ladakh, But India Knows Other Ways, Security Analyst Says
    US Provoking India-China Tensions But Delhi Doesn't Want to be Used as Tool, Analysts Say
    Tags:
    Ladakh region, Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing, China, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse