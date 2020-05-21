One Policeman Killed, Three injured in Alleged Terror Attack in Kashmir

One policeman has died and three others sustained injuries in a supposed terrorist attack on military personnel in Pulwama on Thursday. It is the second such attack on forces over the past 20 hours as on Wednesday two Border Security Force personnel were killed on the outskirts of Srinagar.
The deceased has been identified as Anoop Singh while three others have been taken to hospital. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that troops of 182 Battalion of CRPF were fired upon by unknown suspects during a security check.
On Wednesday, two militants on motorcycles attacked a Border Security Force camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pandach area, near Soura in Srinagar.
The attack followed the killing of two militants by security forces on Tuesday, where three security personnel were injured and several houses were burnt as a consequence of bombing and a gunfight in the Nawakadal area of Srinagar.
Earlier this month, Indian security forces killed Riyaz Naikoo, a top commander of the Kashmir-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror group in the Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora.
Police data has revealed that at least 20 terrorist incidents have taken place over the past month, with 29 terrorists and 20 security personnel killed.
