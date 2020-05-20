The Joke Didn't Fly: Indian Skipper Gets Trolled Over His #Dinosaur Mimicking Video

A quirky video of Indian batsman Virat Kohli mimicking a dinosaur has left Netizens laughing out loud. Tweeples are finding the video so amusing that #Dinosaur has started trending on Twitter.
The caption of the video shared by Anushka on Instagram and Twitter read, "I spotted.... a dinosaur on the loose!"
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020
A section of cricket lovers and other netizens are posting hilarious memes on Twitter targeting both the world's top ranked cricketer, and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka of 'PK' fame.
While some are calling the latest video a 'Jurassic Park' teaser, other have termed it the effect of spending too much time with wife during the Covid-19 lockdown which came into force in India on 25 March.
First teaser of #JurassicWorld 😜🙏@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/EDqky5QiL8— 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐤 𝐏𝐞𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐢𝐞 🕊 (@Psychh_Fam) May 20, 2020
Kullu : bhaiya shadi ke baad yeh sab bhi krna padta hai— Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) May 20, 2020
Kohli : haan bhai haan sabkuch karna padta hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MZxFSnjjbT
A Twitter user opined the "duo is setting couples' goals during the lockdown".
Mind : Ye kya bakch*di hai Cheeku?— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 20, 2020
Heart : Koi nahi. Apna Captain hai. Best batsman hai... Kar lene do.. pic.twitter.com/bHsxGzSi0n
Dinosaurs pic.twitter.com/v0yf3GJPF3— ARYAN (@unitedaryan) May 20, 2020
Virat stop copying our Alien pic.twitter.com/OJcce54k5e— XÆA-12 (@akshaybatra020) May 20, 2020
This is not the first time that the couple has shared such a quirky video.
A recent video posted by Anushka on Instagram, in which she can be seen trolling the cricketer saying "Aye Kohli, Chuaka Maar Na" (Hey Kohli, hit a boundary for me), went viral.
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)