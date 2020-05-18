Register
12:46 GMT18 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Buddhist monks hold candles during Transmission of Lamp as part of the World Buddhist Forum at Puji Monastery Saturday April 15, 2006 in Mount Putuo, China

    Rights Body Urges PM Modi to Save Buddhist Monks, Avoid Diplomatic Embarrassment Amid COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104782/71/1047827131_0:130:2500:1537_1199x675_80_0_0_452fc760de370b7d4b20c15f515d2e1d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005181079337456-rights-body-urges-pm-modi-to-save-buddhist-monks-avoid-diplomatic-embarrassment-amid-covid-19/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Last week, the Bihar government directed all Buddhist temples, monasteries, and institutions in the village of Bodhgaya be turned into quarantine centres for Indian nationals arriving from abroad. The Gaya International Airport will receive at least six Vande Bharat mission flights between 18 May and 24 May.

    A Delhi-based rights body has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to ensure the safety of Buddhist monks, caretakers, and devotees in the state of Bihar, suggesting it may help avoid a possible diplomatic embarrassment.

    Bodhgaya is the holy of holies for Buddhists who visit it from all over the world. A large number of foreign monks and devotees already reside there.

    The Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), which conducts risks analysis to prevent violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, has conveyed to Prime Minister Modi that directions from the Bihar government to place returnees under quarantine at these places in Bodhgaya puts the monks and others at risk of being infected by COVID-19. 

    Acquiring the Buddhist monasteries and turning them into quarantine centres would have made sense if they were empty. However, all the monasteries contain resident Indian and foreign Buddhist monks, caretakers and devotees, a top official from the group said.

    “In exceptional cases, a few rooms in a temple may not be occupied but all other rooms are occupied. As everything is in a compound of the temple, there is no possibility for ensuring social distancing and other safety protocols", said RRAG’s Director Suhas Chakma in an official communique.

    Buddhist monasteries often operate with a single kitchen, extremely inadequate sanitation services and cleaning required for quarantine, Chakma said, adding that they do not have any housekeeping services as required under the Guidelines for Quarantine Facilities from the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Chakma said most of the monasteries listed by the state authorities as quarantine centres have few rooms. They are already filled by more than 2,000 devotees and monks, therefore, quarantining the returnees, believed to have been exposed to the infection, “amounts to putting the resident monks at a serious risk of being infected, thereby defeating the very purpose of quarantine”.

    In a memorandum to Bihar State Chief Nitish Kumar, on Saturday (16 May), the orders from the state government were opposed by the International Buddhist Council, the apex body of all the Buddhist monasteries and institutions at Bodhgaya.

    Chakma said the decision to turn these monasteries, which are already inhabited by monks, caretakers, and devotees is simply illogical. He said “If a COVID-19 patient can be quarantined in a Buddhist temple with four rooms where people are already there, no reason as to why the same person cannot be quarantined in his/her house".

    According to the rights body, the Buddhist temples notified as quarantine centres include temples from various countries including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Taiwan, Bangladesh, etc.

    “If any of the foreign national monks are infected, obviously, their diplomatic missions shall have to be notified by the Ministry of External Affairs. India must avoid the diplomatic embarrassment to having to inform the concerned foreign diplomatic missions that the monks of their nationality have been infected by turning the monasteries into quarantine centres", Chakma warned.

    The government of India has launched a special mission "Vande Bharat" to bring back home stranded Indian nationals from other countries. According to the government, the second phase of the mission began on Saturday and a total of 149 flights will operate to bring back Indians from as many as 40 countries.

    Related:

    India Keeps Navy, Air Force on Standby to Evacuate Stranded Citizens from Gulf States
    India's Ventilator Requirement Will Triple Within Next Week, Government Lab Researchers Say
    Covid-19: With Liquor Vends Reopening It's a Hic Hic Hurray Time for State Governments in India
    Tags:
    diplomatic ties, COVID-19, Bihar, monastery, quarantine, monks, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse