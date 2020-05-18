Register
09:10 GMT18 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 lift off from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota, India, Monday, July 22, 2019

    India Allows Private Firms, Start-Ups a Sneak Peek Into ISRO Data for New Tech Development

    © AP Photo / Indian Space Research Organization
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107674/01/1076740168_0:116:3227:1931_1200x675_80_0_0_240cb0f6526f5d771ebe4272e3363728.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005181079336359-india-allows-private-firms-start-ups-a-sneak-peek-into-isro-data-for-new-tech-development/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The government of India has eased policies, permitting the nation's start-ups and private firms to be part of deep space missions that would be undertaken by the country's apex space body ISRO. Access to ISRO’s geospatial data would ensure the development of newer technology at lower costs for Indian firms.

    Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday acknowledged the work being done in the space sector by private Indian companies. In a bid to open up a level playing field for private and start-up sector companies eager to be part of Indian space missions, the minister announced assistance to them from ISRO’s data assets.

    In the coming days, a special geospatial data policy will be released by the government of India which will help tech companies in the country to use satellite-based data collected by ISRO to develop different apps and technologies that would benefit the nation.

    ISRO confirmed the news on its Instagram handle as well. 

    Until now, Indian companies that were, for instance, working on agricultural or geo-positioning apps have been emptying their pockets, trying to mine out data from international sources.

    But, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi planning to go bullish on making India “aatma-nirbhar” (self-sufficient), the new geospatial data policy will save Indian tech companies a lot of money, because all the data they need will be made available to them from the country's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

    As of December 2019, India has had 17 national-level geospatial policies and rules (four in the draft stage) under six ministries and departments – that are not bonded by an agreement even with each other to share data collected by them or withing their agencies.

    A national geospatial policy has been under construction in India since 2015, which is expected to be released soon now that Sitharaman has confirmed aid to Indian tech players concerning space-collected data for their use.

    ISRO has over sixty space missions in its kitty for the next five years, including deep space explorations on Mars and Venus along with a second-landing attempt on the lunar surface.

    One of ISRO’s main missions for 2020-2021 is “Gaganyaan”- a manned mission which will send a three-member crew to orbit around the lower parts of Earth.

    Related:

    India Approves Third Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Chief Reveals
    India Plans to Send 50 Satellite Launch Vehicles Into Orbit Within Next 5 Years - ISRO
    Chinese Smartphone-Maker Debuts Device With Embedded ISRO Navigation System
    Tags:
    policy, Nirmala Sitharaman, government, Tech, Space, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India's Mars Orbiter Spacecraft (ISRO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse