Register
16:03 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    One's days were too brief to take the burden of another's errors on one's shoulders. Each man lived his own life & paid his own price for living it. Oscar Wilde. Moral: Next time vote judiciously. Balakot won't feed ur plate. We're payin 4 Modi failures. Throw away d burden

    Netizens Troll Indian PM by Photoshopping 'Yogic-Modi' in Viral Video of Migrant Labourers

    © Photo : Suby #ReleaseSanjivBhatt/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107931/70/1079317055_0:0:1265:711_1200x675_80_0_0_ebe1fec42797feb84721372d54cdf951.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005151079316826-netizens-troll-indian-pm-by-photoshopping-yogic-modi-in-viral-video-of-migrant-labourers/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Although the Indian prime minister earned accolades worldwide for declaring an early lockdown in March to contain the spread of the virus, the provision has had an unintended impact – depriving migrants of their livelihood. As a result, thousands have undertaken a painful journey on foot to their hometowns.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous "yogic-pose" has been photoshopped into a migrant family's video that went viral on Thursday.

    The original clip that narrates the painful journey of migrant labourers towards their hometown on foot showed a mother pulling a trolley bag while her kid slept on it due to exhaustion.

    In a satirical move, the kid has been replaced and photoshopped with Modi's famous yoga pose, which he was witnessed doing publicly on International Yoga Day. The edited video is now going viral on Twitter, with a section of netizens trolling the prime minister. The clip has garnered 34.2K views.

    ​The only question that seems to be asked is: "Who did this?" Tweeples have infinite answers to this question along with their sarcastic comments about the video. While some said the clip is photoshopped by someone who initially had faith in Modi but eventually lost it, others are simply calling him/her a genius.

    ​However, some said that it's wrong to malign the image of the "nation" and accused the opposition Congress party of photoshopping the video.

    Thousands of migrant labourers set off on a foot journey towards their hometowns in other states of India when Prime Minister Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on 24 March. While the Indian government has now arranged special trains for these labourers, many claim that they are unable avail the facility and therefore have decided to walk back to their homes.

    The third phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end on 17 May. However, Prime Minister Modi has indicated that it may be followed by lockdown 4.0 with a completely new set of guidelines, the details of which are yet to be announced.

    Related:

    'COVID-19 Proof' Wall Erected by India's Tamil Nadu Irks Netizens Over Halting Transit of Essentials
    Viral Video of Foresters Shooting at Elephant in India Leaves Bollywood Actor Fuming
    DIY Fail: Police Probe as Video of Half-Naked Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Store Goes Viral
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Twitter, viral video, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse