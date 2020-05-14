Register
    Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arrives to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron after the Tech for Good Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to persuade Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other internet giants to discuss tax and data protection issues at a Paris meeting set to focus on how they could use their global influence for the public good

    Birthday Wishes Pour in for Zuckerberg as Indians Troll 'Social Media Don Who Knows Everything'

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Every 90s kid has been part of the digital and social media revolution, which swept the world off its feet and landed it on the “web”. When one looks back to “where it all started” – the story of a blue and while social networking platform made by an American student named Mark Zuckerberg always comes to mind – Facebook.

    As New York-born Mark Zuckerberg turned 36 on Thursday, Indians took to Twitter to wish the social networking moghul a happy birthday with a varied range of emotions.

    While some Indians expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the father of Facebook for revolutionising social networking, others hilariously tagged him as the “don” of social media and “the one who knows it all” – taking a satirical dig at numerous user data collection and personal data breach scandals Facebook has been involved in since 2018.

    With thousands of mentions, #MarkZuckerberg and #HappyBirthdayMarkZuckerberg are the trending hashtags on Twitter in India.

    ​Between Facebook’s launch in 2004 and 2020, Zuckerberg journeyed from being just another Harvard student to a multi-billionaire entrepreneur and tech mogul whose net worth stands at over $76 billion.

    In 2018, it was revealed that Facebook had exposed the personal data of around 87 million users to a British data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica, violating its users’ trust and privacy. American watchdog the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) slapped Facebook with a $5 billion fine as a result of the breach.

    The major scandal was followed by multiple incidences where Facebook was found to be exposing information to third parties.

    For instance, in November 2019, the social networking giant revealed that at least 100 app developers may have been accessing its user-data records for months. Previously, the media had also reported that Facebook was trying to bribe Indian students to sell their data to the company – which was aimed at improving ad-targeting of its users.

    Amid all the controversies, India is one of the largest consumers of Zuckerberg’s "babies" – Facebook, photo-messaging app Instagram and instant messaging app WhatsApp – with nearly 300 million, 88 million and 400 million users respectively.

    The huge popularity of his family of apps in the country has recently drawn a fresh wave of attraction for Zuckerberg who invested a hefty $5.7 billion in Indian telco Reliance Jio, which, with over 370 million users is India’s largest mobile network operator.

    In a video message, Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook now owns a 9.99 percent stake in Jio, making the US-based company the largest minority stakeholder in the Indian company.

    Tags:
    Twitter, Memes, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, Instagram, India, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
