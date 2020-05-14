18 Indian Soldiers Buried Under Snow in Massive Avalanche in Sikkim

Nearly 18 soldiers from a patrol and snow clearance party got buried under an avalanche that hit North Sikkim's Lugnak La region on Thursday. All but one have been safely rescued.
"A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party including approx 17-18 soldiers came under sudden snow slide in the Lugnak La, North Sikkim area. All personnel have been recovered except one soldier. Intense search operation is in progress. Recovered soldiers are safe and sound," the Indian Army said in a statement.
The incident comes after a huge avalanche hit Sadhna Top Kashmir's Kupwara district in April and a jeep containing a senior government official was engulfed by the avalanche and pushed into a deep gorge. Both the judicial officer and two of his staff members were rescued by Indian troops.
Meanwhile, tensions have risen between the China's People's Liberation Army and Indian troops at the border in the northeastern state of Sikkim' Naku La sector. According to media, nearly a dozen of Indian and Chinese soldiers have taken part in skirmishes at the border.
