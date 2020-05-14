Birth of Baby Jumbo: Trumpets and Clapping by Foot from Herd Welcomes the New Member – Video

Elephants have a special way to celebrate the birth of their babies and now it has been caught on camera in a moment which is warming the hearts of many netizens.
In a video going viral on social media, a jumbo is seen giving birth to a baby elephant, while other members of the herd gather around to welcome the newborn.
They can be seen celebrating the birth with trumpeting sounds and by stamping their feet.
#Elephant birth taking place.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 14, 2020
Its an event for the herd. Celebration by all members through trumpets, clapping by foot & gathering around. The herd becomes slow for few days. In initial days tend to stay at same place, for few I observed. VC unkown & representative. pic.twitter.com/7SxI4RMwMH
