Leopard Spotted Sunbathing on Roadside in Hyderabad, India; Flees as People Raise the Alarm - Video

In two separate videos which have gone viral, a leopard can be spotted sitting next to a road in the city Hyderabad in southern India, but when people raised the alarm over the wild cat's presence in the city, it fled the scene, causing panic among onlookers.
Forest department officials arrived on the scene, and a rescue operation is underway.
A leopard was seen resting at Katedan underbridge at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. Source:Forestdept @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/WlGsB4shl3— Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) May 14, 2020
The leopard running at Gaganpahad on NH7 at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/aFl0CEc6PA— Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) May 14, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)