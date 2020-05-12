WHO Warns Scientists, Media on Claim that Tobacco Reduces Risk of COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): A preliminary study by French researchers had claimed, smokers might be 80 percent less likely to infect COVID-19 than non-smokers of the same age and sex. The conclusion was arrived at a study done on 482 patients in a Paris hospital from 28 February 28 to 9 April, where it was found only 5 percent were smokers.

WHO has urged Researchers, Scientists and Media to be cautious about unproven claims that tobacco or nicotine reduces the risk of COVID-19. In a statement, the world body said, COVID-19 primarily attacks the lungs and smoking impairs lung function, making it harder for the body to fight off Coronavirus and other diseases.

“Tobacco is also a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease and diabetes which put people with these conditions at higher risk for developing severe illness when affected by COVID-19. Available research suggests that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe disease and death,” said the WHO.

The WHO said, it is constantly evaluating new research including research that examines the link between tobacco use, nicotine use and COVID-19. It urged researchers, scientists and media to be cautious about amplifying such claims.

“There is currently insufficient information to confirm any link between tobacco or nicotine in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” said the world body.

Tobacco kills more than 8 million people globally every year. More than 7 million of these deaths are from direct tobacco use and around 1.2 million non-smokers are exposed to second-hand smoke.

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has so far taken a toll of 283,153 in 215 countries and currently there were 4,088,848 confirmed cases in these countries, according to the WHO.

In India, the caseload as on Tuesday was 70,756, which included 22,455 recoveries and 2,293 deaths according to the federal Health Ministry.