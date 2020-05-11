Register
17:15 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (File) In this May 5, 2013 file photo, Chinese troop hold a banner which reads, You've crossed the border, please go back, in Ladakh, India

    'Our Troops Were There to Keep The Peace', China Says After Border Clash With India

    © AP Photo /
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105650/32/1056503298_0:204:3000:1891_1200x675_80_0_0_9120c570034a9957980765b91d123343.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005111079270095-our-troops-were-there-to-keep-the-peace-china-says-after-border-clash-with-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Over the last two days, troops from India and China have been involved in several stand-offs leaving soldiers injured on both sides. According to the Indian defence ministry, the first clash took place near Naku La in North Sikkim while the second one took place Nallah in Ladakh.

    Reacting to the consecutive clashes, the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday claimed that their troops remained committed to upholding peace and stability in the border region.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the two Asian giants should manage and handle their differences.

    "As to the China-India border issue, our position is clear and consistent. Our troops there are committed to uphold peace and stability. This serves the common interests of our two countries and two peoples. We hope India will work with China to uphold peace and tranquillity in the border regions with concrete actions," Lijian said.

    However, sources in the Indian defence ministry claimed that the physical altercation erupted after the Chinese pushed Indian soldiers aggressively near the the Pangong Tso lake.

    The Indian side said that the issue was resolved at the local commander level. India and China have been involved in several face-offs over the years as the 2,400 mile boundary between the two countries is loosely marked.

    “The short and temporary face offs are resolved as per the established protocols at the local level between the troops,” the official said.

    As per the government data, Chinese troops have transgressed into Indian Territory as many as 752 times in the last two years.

    In North Sikkim where the two sides were involved in a scuffle, the Indian Armed forces have lost two helicopters since 7 May, which indicates increased movement by Indian side as well. 

    In the Ladakh sector, defence sources confirmed that two Chinese helicopters also arrived on their side of the Line of Actual Control after an Indian helicopter visited near Pangong Tso lake on 5 May.

    In 2017, troops from both countries were involved in a two- and-a-half month long standoff after the Indian army objected to road construction by the Chinese in Doklam region, a tri-junction at the border that separates India, Bhutan, and China.

    A stalemate in relations was created and the situation normalised only after both sides agreed to disengage in August 2018.

    Border standoffs between Indian and Chinese troops occur at regular intervals at different parts along the Line of Actual Control between the two nations, a loosely demarcated line between India and China.

     

    Related:

    P-8I Naval Jets Were Deployed to Track Chinese Troops in Doklam Face-Off - Indian Chief of Defence
    Indian Government Claims Chinese Troops Transgress Over 700 Times in Two Years
    Indian, Chinese Troops Come to Blows in Ladakh, Injuries Reported
    Tags:
    Doklam Standoff, Chinese army, Indian Army, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, troops, China, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse