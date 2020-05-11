Celebrations Go Wrong: Indian Youths Jailed For Breaking Lockdown on ‘Fearless’ Warrior's Birthday

Scores of youths have been arrested in India’s Uttar Pradesh state after going out into the streets and setting off fire crackers to commemorate 16th Century King Maharana Pratap's birthday.

Video of the celebrations amid the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh are making the rounds on social media where the youths can be seen surrounding a cake, bursting firecrackers and cheering.

Video of celebration amid lockdown in UP's Saharanpur. Scores of youth can be seen surrounding a cake, bursting firecrackers & cheering in full public view on road to commemorate Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Video was uploaded on Tik Tok following which police took cognizance. pic.twitter.com/KkWxM5Npso — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 11, 2020

​

Born in 1540, Maharana Pratap was the King of Mewar region and died at the age of 56.

The video was uploaded on Tik Tok which drew the attention of the police to what was happening and resulted in more than 30 arrests.

"The incident took place on 9 May in Deoband town. A first information report was registered against 11 named and 20-25 unnamed people. We have arrested 9 accused so far under relevant section of the Indian Penal code, Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act while teams have been formed to nab the absconding," said Inspector Y. D Sharma of Deoband police station.

According to the Indian government, as many as 67,152 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far and 2,206 people have died. The government has imposed a lockdown and asked people to avoid social gatherings and to stay at home as much as possible.