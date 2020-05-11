Angry Netizens Slam Bollywood Actress Poonam Pandey As She Gets Booked for Flouting Lockdown

Controversial Bollywood actress and former model Poonam Pandey has landed herself in legal trouble for flaunting India's lockdown rules, which only allow people to leave the house for essential work and services.
The 29-year old celebrity, who has been treating her followers with bold and steamy pictures, has been booked by the Mumbai Police for driving with her boyfriend around the city, violating the lockdown order.
The news on Monday outraged India's quarantined celeb-watchers, especially after the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai surged to a whopping 13,564. Commenting on the actress’ negligence during the deadly pandemic health crisis, netizens are slamming Poonam on social networking platforms.
#PoonamPandey is trending on Twitter in India, and the actress is getting schooled on the need to stay home. Some creative netizens have been making and sharing memes poking fun at the actress, who is depicted cruising around Mumbai’s popular sea-side area Marine Drive.
If #PoonamPandey gets arrested for roaming in the car by this norms 90% of India should be in Jail— Saraswat™ 🇮🇳 (@theSocial_Guy) May 11, 2020
Everyone is roaming in red zones
#PoonamPandey why the hell is she trending ??— Peeing human 2.0 (@peeinghuman2) May 11, 2020
Btw Mohatarma ke shauk Nawabi hai Lockdown me bhai Gedi Marni hai🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FP0l5uMuMy
#PoonamPandey booked for roaming in a car at Marine Drive for no reason— PaPaAye⚓ (@Amolj2611) May 11, 2020
Everyone who is following lockdown norms : pic.twitter.com/zCor93EWbi
#PoonamPandey roaming at Marine Drive during the lockdown— Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 11, 2020
She is like: pic.twitter.com/Apee1R1PxK
#PoonamPandey gets arrested for roaming in the car at Marine Drive for no reason— Jibran Zichu || (@JibranZichu) May 11, 2020
Constables :- pic.twitter.com/QVd0qjKBb9
According to media reports, Poonam and her 46 year old boyfriend Sam Ahmad were cruising along the famous “Queen’s Necklace” area of Mumbai in a high-end luxury car; both were arrested.
Ahmad often makes an appearance on Poonam’s steamy Instagram feeds.
