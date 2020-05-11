Angry Netizens Slam Bollywood Actress Poonam Pandey As She Gets Booked for Flouting Lockdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): In the last 24 hours since Sunday, India registered a record spike in COVID-19 positive cases, with 4,213 new cases pushing the total to 67,152. The massive rise in the cases comes after the government allowed some relaxation amid the nationwide lockdown which was imposed on 25 March.

Controversial Bollywood actress and former model Poonam Pandey has landed herself in legal trouble for flaunting India's lockdown rules, which only allow people to leave the house for essential work and services.

The 29-year old celebrity, who has been treating her followers with bold and steamy pictures, has been booked by the Mumbai Police for driving with her boyfriend around the city, violating the lockdown order.

The news on Monday outraged India's quarantined celeb-watchers, especially after the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai surged to a whopping 13,564. Commenting on the actress’ negligence during the deadly pandemic health crisis, netizens are slamming Poonam on social networking platforms.

#PoonamPandey is trending on Twitter in India, and the actress is getting schooled on the need to stay home. Some creative netizens have been making and sharing memes poking fun at the actress, who is depicted cruising around Mumbai’s popular sea-side area Marine Drive.

​According to media reports, Poonam and her 46 year old boyfriend Sam Ahmad were cruising along the famous “Queen’s Necklace” area of Mumbai in a high-end luxury car; both were arrested.

Ahmad often makes an appearance on Poonam’s steamy Instagram feeds.