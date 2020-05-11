Register
08:03 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region (File)

    India Steps Up Assistance in Indo-Pacific amid China's Health Silk Road Initiative

    © Flickr / COMSEVENTHFLT
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105116/68/1051166864_0:106:2048:1258_1200x675_80_0_0_ab2adc2d36f54f66402ec359dafc3531.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005111079267294-india-steps-up-assistance-in-indo-pacific-amid-chinas-health-silk-road-initiative/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): While India and China have skirmished on several occasions since 25 April, leaving many injured, India is now lending a helping hand in the Indian Ocean Region, where China continues to expand its presence.

    The Indian government has launched Mission SAGAR to provide medical assistance in countries like the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros. Mission Security and Growth for All in the Region is in line with India’s role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean.

    The mission was launched after China sent medical assistance to every country in India’s neighbourhood as part of its Health Silk Road initiative, which is an extension of its Belt and Road Initiative into the global health sector.

    Chinese President Xi had proposed jointly establishing ‘Health Silk Road’ with the World Health Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 2017. China is now using the COVID-19 outbreak as an opportunity to carry of the Health Silk Road initiative to increase its presence across Asia.

    Countering Chinese efforts, the Indian government has sent its naval ship Kesari with two medical assistance teams on board, consignments of COVID-19-related essential medicine and essential food items.

    The Medical Assistance Teams will be deployed in Mauritius and Comoros, helping their governments deal with the COVID-19 emergency and with dengue fever in the case of Comoros. A team of medical personnel has also been sent to the Maldives to augment the preparedness of the Maldivian Government to fight the pandemic.

    Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and the Seychelles will be receiving COVID-19-related essential medicines, while Maldives will receive about 600 tonnes of food from India. A special consignment of Ayurvedic medicine is also being sent to Mauritius.

    Madagascar and Comoros will receive Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already delivered to Mauritius, Maldives and the Seychelles following their requests for the drug.

    China has been maintaining its presence in Myanmar by providing medical help and sending medical teams to help the South-east Asian nation deal with the pandemic.
    Laos and Pakistan have also been receiving supplies and medical teams from China. Nepal has also been dependent on China for medical supplies amid the outbreak. The Beijing Hospital of Tibetan Medicine has donated "Nine-flavor epidemic prevention powder" sachets to Nepal and other Belt and Road (BRI) countries.

    On Sunday, Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a scuffle following a transgression by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    Related:

    India Builds Strategic Route Connecting China Border for Better Accessibility to Security Forces
    India Clears First Set of Hydroxychloroquine Tablets for 13 Countries, Including US - Sources
    Indian, Chinese Troops Come to Blows in Ladakh, Injuries Reported
    Tags:
    Seychelles, Maldives, Myanmar, Indo-Pacific, COVID-19, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse