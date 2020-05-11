'Get Well Soon': Netizens Pray For India's Former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi (Sputnik): Presently, Manmohan Singh is a member of India's upper house of parliament Rajya Sabha. He served as the country's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

Prominent Congress party leaders and the netizens some are wishing former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery; he was hospitalised on late Sunday evening with chest pains.

The 87-year-old Congress party veteran was reportedly admitted in the cardio neurosciences wing of Delhi's AIIMS hospital. Singh is said to be stable and is being kept under observation.

Some netizens are stating that the country and the ailing economy need him; Singh is also an economist and has served as the country's finance minister. Others remember him for being a 'gentleman'.

Prayers for the speedy recovery of #ManmohanSingh, the gentleman PM, civilised and erudite.@LambaAlka pic.twitter.com/v9lzZV8uMM — Nimba ram Nova (घर पर रहे - सुरक्षित रहे) (@Lsa_nova) May 11, 2020

Without Manmohaneconomics (taken forward by Vajpayee) India would not have been able to lift 271 million out of poverty between 2006-16. Yet wise Dr Singh was pilloried by his rivals, not backed up even by his own party. Get well soon sir, India needs you! #ManmohanSingh — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) May 11, 2020

Manmohan Singh, the catalyst of the New India is admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest pain. He will always be admired for his work as Finance Minister. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life.#ManmohanSingh #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/c8l0mDkfDI — Ravi Panwar (@Rpanwar7284) May 11, 2020

Saw the news of Dr. #ManmohanSingh ji being admitted to hospital.



My sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of #ManmohanSingh ji, the humble, intelligent, scholar, true gentleman and one of the best PM. pic.twitter.com/D7D50q6RSE — Sk_Shareef (@Skshareeef) May 11, 2020

​Singh is well known for his 1991 Budget speech and for steering the country out of an economic crisis by introducing new economic policies based on liberalisation, privatisation and a globalisation model.

Soon after the news about his health broke, messages poured in from Congress and members of other political parties, who expressed concern and offered the former prime minister their support.

Sorry to hear about Dr Manmohan Singh being admitted to hospital. I hope he recovers & is back home with his family soon. His wise counsel & guidance are much needed during this time of crisis. https://t.co/kv5Kr9rGd1 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2020

Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM. https://t.co/Yz6kch8T8m — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2020

My sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of #ManmohanSingh ji, the humble, intelligent, scholar, true gentleman and one of the best PM. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 10, 2020

Deeply concerned about the health of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh.



I along with more than a billion Indians wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 10, 2020

​Singh was referred to as 'the silent prime minister' by the opposition for not being very vocal.

In 2014, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power, Singh had emphasised that he hadn't been a weak prime minister and said: "I honestly believe, history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media and the opposition."