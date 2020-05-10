Aussie Cricketer Imitates Indian Blockbuster, Asks fans to 'Guess the Movie' - Video

A video posted by Aussie cricketer David Warner shows him imitating a famous dialogue from Tollywood (South Indian) blockbuster "Pokiri", starring South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu.
Warner can be seen dressed up in his multi-billion dollar Indian Premier League franchise's jersey and lipsync the famous dialogue from the movie with an intens looks and holding his bat.
Guess the movie?? I tried everyone 🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️Good luck 😂😂 #tollywood #requested #helpme #
Ever since lockdown was announced, Warner, who has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, has been dancing to famous Hindi tunes, throwing out different challenges to his friends, and creating hilarious videos along with his wife Candice and three daughters.
