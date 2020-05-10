Quake Jolts India's Capital Amid Lockdown, Twitterrati Erupts With Funny Memes

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 2.9 km, struck the Delhi region at around 1:45 p.m. (local time) on Sunday. There was, however, no immediate report of any deaths or damage to property.
The quake was observed 21 km north-north-east of New Delhi, the capital city of India, the country's seismology department stated on its website.
The tremors from the quake took residents, spending the day inside homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown, by surprise, as just minutes before a pleasant change of weather was experienced due to a heavy dust storm and rain in the city.
Lgta hai ab #Trivedi bhi nhi bachega.#duststorm #Delhi pic.twitter.com/uInrgPjZ1y— Advitya (@advityabahl) May 10, 2020
In Lockdown 3.0, it's Nature Vs Nature #lockdown #nature pic.twitter.com/6OdTt2Hsqq— Radhika Bhirani (@radhikabhirani) May 10, 2020
The quake, however, evoked a flurry of reactions on social media as people are confused about whether to go out to save themselves from the earthquake or to stay home and save themselves from the pandemic.
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR.#Earthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RneKF7Mtp3— Priyank Sharma (@iPriyankSharma) May 10, 2020
Delhites watching #duststorm & #earthquake occurring at the same time :- pic.twitter.com/Sqahgza87U— Naman (@memewalaladka__) May 10, 2020
Delhi people today in every few hours #Earthquake #DustStorm pic.twitter.com/Wf12uEazmb— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 10, 2020
People in Delhi be like#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/KNz5CnH28Z— Suraj Bhojak (@sbhojak1) May 10, 2020Some even stated that we all are going to die and no one will be saved.
Delhi on Sunday ... Waise last time bhi earthquake Sunday ko hee aaya tha....#earthquake pic.twitter.com/KgL7CZrBGa— heeba rani (@RaniHeeba) May 10, 2020
It's for the third time in a month that Delhi is hit by #earthquake— Shubhank Gupta (@guptashubhank) May 10, 2020
Meanwhile Delhiites be like - pic.twitter.com/ucyZNgI119
Corona......#duststorm ,#DelhiRains and now #earthquake since today morning!!— Riya (@jhampakjhum) May 10, 2020
Mother earth to delhites : pic.twitter.com/fEFlKBn93T
All comments
Show new comments (0)